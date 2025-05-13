Granddaughter gives it back to Grandpa. Hilarious!
Offbeat News
"Let it rip tater chip"
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Take-out joy ride May 12
- Border Collie herds sheep May 11
- Protection from the prickles May 10
- "Fellow felines" May 9
- Kid sings his heart out May 8
- Dog gets busted, cat helps May 7
- Stand back and make way May 6
- Dog waits for pup cup May 5
- Flip flop May 4
- Sneak attack in the kitchen May 3
- Lost and found May 2
- Alexa, set timer May 1
© 2025 Castanet.net