Offbeat News  

Dog gets busted, cat helps

Carly set up a Ring Indoor Cam, in part, to keep an eye on Mercy, her one-year-old shepherd puppy. “[She’s] going through a terror phase,” says Carly. “She’s eaten every single ornament she can reach on the tree and has proceeded to go after picture frames!” The plan worked perfectly until her two cats got involved, thwarting Carly’s puppy parenting attempts.

