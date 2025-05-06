These birds are hilarious!
Offbeat News
Stand back and make way
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dog waits for pup cup May 5
- Flip flop May 4
- Sneak attack in the kitchen May 3
- Lost and found May 2
- Alexa, set timer May 1
- Dog shuts the shutters Apr 30
- Voice over commentary Apr 29
- Olympian mom joins race Apr 28
- Seagull playing soccer Apr 27
- Puppy does a grocery shop Apr 26
- Home run Apr 25
- Dog plays glockenspiel Apr 24
© 2025 Castanet.net