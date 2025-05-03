Cat Bella sneak attacks dog in the kitchen. We don't think this was the first time or the last time!
Offbeat News
Sneak attack in the kitchen
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Amused0%
Entertained0%
Surprised0%
LOL0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Lost and found May 2
- Alexa, set timer May 1
- Dog shuts the shutters Apr 30
- Voice over commentary Apr 29
- Olympian mom joins race Apr 28
- Seagull playing soccer Apr 27
- Puppy does a grocery shop Apr 26
- Home run Apr 25
- Dog plays glockenspiel Apr 24
- Dad snoring Apr 23
- Baby learns to use a straw Apr 22
- Puppy's nighttime routine Apr 21
© 2025 Castanet.net