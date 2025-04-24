"Simba loves playing on his glockenspiel. I was very fortunate to capture this amazing moment of him making music in the bluebell woods. In addition to glockenspiel, Simba plays 10 other musical instruments and has a Spotify account of his own music."
Offbeat News
Dog plays glockenspiel
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dad snoring Apr 23
- Baby learns to use a straw Apr 22
- Puppy's nighttime routine Apr 21
- Baby oversees his meal prep Apr 20
- Baby camel's head scratch Apr 19
- The ultimate betrayal Apr 18
- Mama cat takes a break Apr 17
- Birthday song with a beat Apr 16
- "Get out" Apr 15
- Dog still loves to skateboard Apr 14
- Microsoft Word Apr 13
- Baby laughs at barking dog Apr 12
© 2025 Castanet.net