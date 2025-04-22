242740
Offbeat  

Baby learns to use a straw

- | Story: 545792

Baby learns to use a straw all on his own, but the minute dad says something...

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive