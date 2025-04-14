Dog still loves to skateboard

"Bamboo, a 13.5-year-old dog, showcases his impressive skateboarding skills in a fun, heartwarming video. Despite being a senior dog, Bamboo continues to ride the skateboard with remarkable agility, using his ears and paws to steer. Filmed in Southern California, his calm yet playful nature captures the essence of the laid-back SoCal lifestyle. The video shows Bamboo’s unique connection with skateboarding, captivating viewers with his determination and charm. Bamboo's skateboarding at his age is a testament to his vitality and energy."