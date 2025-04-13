3°C
Offbeat
Microsoft Word
Sarah Dubetz
-
Apr 13, 2025 / 12:01 am
| Story: 544296
When you move an image in Microsoft Word. If you know, you know.
Previous Stories
Baby laughs at barking dog
Apr 12
Ma-flingoes
Apr 11
I love you, bye!
Apr 10
When the beat drops
Apr 9
Cranky and tired kid
Apr 8
Toddler at Houston Open
Apr 7
Little boy takes a load off
Apr 6
Girl shares dinner with dog
Apr 5
Man has quick reflexes
Apr 4
Dino nuggets over nap
Apr 3
Cat learns to scare owner
Apr 2
Baby shark
Apr 1
View the complete Offbeat archive
