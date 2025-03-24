This pitcher has super fast reflexes.
Offbeat
Fast reflexes
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Boy loves the bike Mar 23
- T-ball star Mar 22
- Real or cake? Mar 21
- Lion cubs bother dad Mar 20
- Mastiff or cat? Mar 19
- 'Fish doorbell' a hit Mar 18
- Elton Dog Mar 18
- Look, the moon! Mar 17
- Puppy in a hat Mar 16
- Cat's tall tales Mar 15
- Puppy yoga Mar 14
- Too short for the visor Mar 13
© 2025 Castanet.net