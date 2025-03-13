256468
253398
Offbeat  

Too short for the visor

- | Story: 538274

Woman is too short for the sun visor.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive