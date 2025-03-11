257125
256637
Offbeat  

Puppy discovers reflection

- | Story: 537782

Puppy discovers her reflection and it's the cutest thing ever!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive