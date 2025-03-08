Dog gives *subtle* hints that he wants to go for a walk.
Offbeat
Let's go for a walk
Let's go on a walk
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Donkey has lots to say Mar 7
- Bernese barks at broccoli Mar 6
- A feathery marshmallow Mar 5
- Little boy finds a "flower" Mar 4
- Barista bird Mar 3
- Girl loves slugs Mar 2
- Unlikely friends Mar 1
- Task failed successfully Feb 28
- Future Masters Champion Feb 27
- Just a little nudge Feb 26
- Bulldogs can't brake Feb 25
- Keep your eye on the ball Feb 24
© 2025 Castanet.net