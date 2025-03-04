253443
253885
Offbeat  

Little boy finds a "flower"

- | Story: 536325

Little boy was so excited to show mom his "flower" that he found... but it disappears before she gets to see it. Too cute!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive