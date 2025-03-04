Little boy was so excited to show mom his "flower" that he found... but it disappears before she gets to see it. Too cute!
Offbeat
Little boy finds a "flower"
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Surprised0%
LOL0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Barista bird Mar 3
- Girl loves slugs Mar 2
- Unlikely friends Mar 1
- Task failed successfully Feb 28
- Future Masters Champion Feb 27
- Just a little nudge Feb 26
- Bulldogs can't brake Feb 25
- Keep your eye on the ball Feb 24
- Mission accomplished Feb 23
- Non-reflecting mirror prank Feb 22
- Exciting moment Feb 21
- A calculated shake off Feb 20
© 2025 Castanet.net