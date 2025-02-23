Smart dog escapes James Bond style.
Offbeat
Mission accomplished
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Non-reflecting mirror prank Feb 22
- Exciting moment Feb 21
- A calculated shake off Feb 20
- Moose enjoy sprinkler Feb 19
- Hatfished by Grandpa Feb 18
- Dog imitates owner Feb 17
- No better way to waste time Feb 16
- Photo recreated Feb 15
- "Running away" Feb 14
- Husky plays a game Feb 13
- I love you! Feb 12
- Husky shocked by magic Feb 11
© 2025 Castanet.net