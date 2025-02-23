254384
251687
Offbeat  

Mission accomplished

- | Story: 534801

Smart dog escapes James Bond style.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive