254826
253398
Offbeat  

No better way to waste time

- | Story: 533654

Dad has a creative way to waste time with a toddler.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive