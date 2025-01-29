This is what a neighbourly dispute looks like in Michigan.
Offbeat
Neighbours in Michigan
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Pizza party for one Jan 28
- Guinea pig scares dad Jan 27
- Nosey baby Jan 26
- Squirrel makes snowman Jan 25
- Hi babygirl Jan 24
- Owls have a staring contest Jan 23
- Baby sasses mom Jan 22
- First day of kindergarten! Jan 21
- Dog plays with an egg Jan 20
- Catching snow Jan 19
- Woman falls over gate Jan 18
- Goat hearding trick Jan 17
© 2024 Castanet.net