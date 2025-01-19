Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes. When this bear duo was walking by a Ring Floodlight Cam during a snowfall, one of them stopped and did a little happy dance.
Offbeat
Catching snow
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Woman falls over gate Jan 18
- Goat hearding trick Jan 17
- A makeup game Jan 16
- King penguin's seaweed Jan 15
- It's daycare time, mom Jan 14
- Baby reacts to broccoli Jan 13
- Achoo! Jan 12
- Pretend snack Jan 11
- Girl accepts her fate Jan 10
- Best advice ever Jan 9
- Little girl feeds horse Jan 8
- Sneak attack Jan 7
© 2024 Castanet.net