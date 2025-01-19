253668
Offbeat  

Catching snow

- | Story: 528453

Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes. When this bear duo was walking by a Ring Floodlight Cam during a snowfall, one of them stopped and did a little happy dance.

