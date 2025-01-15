King penguin's seaweed

King penguins are known for being a touch more regal in stance and posture than other penguin species. So when this king penguin at St Andrew's Bay in South Georgia gets tangled in a long strand of sea kelp, the comic effect is priceless. Watch as the hapless penguin tries to shake off this long strand of seaweed, walking round in circles a bit like a person with toilet paper stuck to their foot - with all the other penguins looking on as it completes its walk of shame. Eventually it gives up and joins its flock in a penguin procession, the sea kelp trailing behind!