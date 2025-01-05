Golf ball boomerangs off nearby tree.
Offbeat
Golf ball boomerang
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Duck mom plays MarcoPolo Jan 4
- Pupper cleaner uppers Jan 3
- You forgot something Jan 2
- Broken bench swing Jan 1
- Chocolate cake Dec 31
- Somebody's watching... Dec 30
- Nap time Dec 29
- Bacon pancakes Dec 28
- Smooth slide Dec 27
- Big sis tells her story Dec 26
- Merry Christmas Dec 25
- Bunk bed fight Dec 24
© 2024 Castanet.net