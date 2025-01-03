Pupper cleaner uppers

-2°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Friday, Jan 3
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Peachland
Penticton
Nelson
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Oliver / Osoyoos
Parade of Lights
Set the Holiday Table
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Cops hunt armed robber
Richmond - 4,385 views
'Worrisome' mutation found
BC - 18,912 views
Your risk from alcohol
BC - 12,890 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Oliver / Osoyoos
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Canada out of world juniors
Canada - 5,116 views
Donation bin safety worries
Alberta - 5,432 views
Mendicino won't run again
Canada - 7,497 views
More Canada News
World
Investigators head to Seoul
South Korea - 1,119 views
Trump to rally in DC
United States - 7,726 views
Shot self before truck blast
Las Vegas - 25,583 views
More World News
Business
Apple to pay $95 million
Business - 12,626 views
Canadian airlines most late
Business - 5,905 views
Game developer goes bust
Vancouver - 9,678 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Local curling duo in playoffs
Sports - 5,068 views
Quickley returns to Raptors
Canada - 2,666 views
Rockets glad for new year
WHL - 3,662 views
WHL
BCHL
KIJHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
Whitewater
ShowBiz
Ace Ventura actor dies
Entertainment - 2,587 views
Rihanna claps back
Entertainment - 1,743 views
Osmond dead aged 73
Entertainment - 2,716 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Weekly Horoscopes
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Garage Sales
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Castanet Real Estate Listings
REW Real Estate Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Luxury Homes South
Luxury Homes North
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Garage Sales
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Set the Holiday Table
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Nelson
Vancouver
Offbeat
Pupper cleaner uppers
Sarah Dubetz
-
Jan 3, 2025 / 12:01 am
| Story: 525517
Quicker pupper cleaner uppers.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
View the complete Offbeat archive
Baby asks for lime juice
Must Watch | January 02, 2025
Sophia Bush finalises divorce
Showbiz | January 02, 2025
Expectations vs reality
Galleries | January 02, 2025
Velocipuppers
Must Watch | January 02, 2025
Cat's revenge
Must Watch | January 02, 2025
Previous Stories
You forgot something
Jan 2
Broken bench swing
Jan 1
Chocolate cake
Dec 31
Somebody's watching...
Dec 30
Nap time
Dec 29
Bacon pancakes
Dec 28
Smooth slide
Dec 27
Big sis tells her story
Dec 26
Merry Christmas
Dec 25
Bunk bed fight
Dec 24
Perfect sunset photobomb
Dec 23
Happy bounces
Dec 22
View the complete Offbeat archive
© 2024 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us