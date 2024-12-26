238834
251907
Offbeat  

Big sis tells her story

- | Story: 524463

Best big sister in the world!

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive