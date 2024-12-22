"Monty started stroller walks last month after suffering from disc disease and losing use of his back legs. He gets super pumped at the start of his walks, especially when his brother or sister are walking next to the stroller. He will pause if something catches his eye or to check that I’m still pushing, then he happily bounces along."
Offbeat
Happy bounces
