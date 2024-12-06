When it's too early to talk. This kid gets it!
Offbeat
Too early, mom
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Horse steals the show Dec 5
- Puppy's own car Dec 4
- Mary Poppins umbrella Dec 3
- Barking bamboozle Dec 2
- Holding the baby Dec 1
- Rats have slap fight Nov 30
- Brother has change of heart Nov 29
- Baby's favourite person Nov 28
- A nice place to sit Nov 27
- Cutest porch pirate Nov 26
- Baby's adorable laugh Nov 25
- Hilarious parrots Nov 24
© 2024 Castanet.net