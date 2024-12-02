249083
250380
Offbeat  

Barking bamboozle

- | Story: 520412

Bernedoodle Lula was outside and pet mom Moira was away, so Lula thought she finally had the freedom to express herself and bark her heart out. Little did she know, Moira had a Ring Stick Up Cam and knew when Lula was causing a ruckus. “We bought the Ring cameras when she was a baby to watch her while she was home alone,” Moira says. “She couldn’t understand where my voice was coming from. She totally stopped barking after she heard me.”

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive