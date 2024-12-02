Bernedoodle Lula was outside and pet mom Moira was away, so Lula thought she finally had the freedom to express herself and bark her heart out. Little did she know, Moira had a Ring Stick Up Cam and knew when Lula was causing a ruckus. “We bought the Ring cameras when she was a baby to watch her while she was home alone,” Moira says. “She couldn’t understand where my voice was coming from. She totally stopped barking after she heard me.”
Offbeat
Barking bamboozle
