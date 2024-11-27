"I took this video in my back yard where I have my goats and free range chickens living in the same pen. When I bought the goats I was afraid they wouldn't get along with my chickens but it turns out they get along fine. In fact, they're quite friendly with one another as the video shows, with the chickens sometimes sitting on top of the goats."
Offbeat
A nice place to sit
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cutest porch pirate Nov 26
- Baby's adorable laugh Nov 25
- Hilarious parrots Nov 24
- Look alike cam Nov 23
- Ostrich impression Nov 22
- A Golden blessing Nov 21
- Goat can open doors Nov 20
- Keyboard falls off stand Nov 19
- Chicken gets a haircut Nov 18
- Dog has fun on escalator Nov 17
- Less talk, more milk! Nov 16
- Babies and their dachshunds Nov 15
© 2024 Castanet.net