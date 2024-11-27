248501
Offbeat  

A nice place to sit

"I took this video in my back yard where I have my goats and free range chickens living in the same pen. When I bought the goats I was afraid they wouldn't get along with my chickens but it turns out they get along fine. In fact, they're quite friendly with one another as the video shows, with the chickens sometimes sitting on top of the goats."

