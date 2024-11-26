Cutest porch pirate

An ordinary pizza delivery in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina turned into a hilarious scene when the neighbor’s dog stepped in. “I couldn't go to the door when it arrived,” says Kenisha who ordered the pizza while working from home. “When I finished my call, I walked to the front door to check for the pizza and there was only one box there. We were expecting four. This was definitely a first, so I decided to investigate.” She checked the video recordings from her Ring Video Doorbell thanks to her Ring Protect subscription, and saw what happened. “Jethro lives next door, and it was him. That's how I knew who it was. I was really dying laughing. I just couldn't believe it,” she adds.