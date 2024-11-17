249552
249347
Offbeat  

Dog has fun on escalator

- | Story: 517769

Dog has fun on escalator rides. Again!

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
60.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
20.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
20.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive