The most adorable shoplifter you ever did see!
Offbeat
New toy
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Seatbelt had her beat Jun 26
- Big sis is over it Jun 25
- Magician's best audience Jun 24
- Core memory unlocked Jun 23
- David vs Goliath Jun 22
- Dinner request Jun 21
- Frowning Golden Retriever Jun 20
- Beating the heat Jun 18
- Emotional support broom Jun 17
- NASCAR baby Jun 16
- Prank on dad Jun 15
- How cicadas make noise Jun 14
© 2024 Castanet.net