Mom catches adorable footage of twin sisters having a hilarious conversation in their secret language.
Offbeat
Twins secret conversation
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Chicken anatomy expert Jun 10
- Filter gets a good laugh Jun 9
- Amazon delivery Jun 8
- A jumpy walk Jun 7
- Dachshund life Jun 6
- Perfect timing Jun 5
- The trick to staying dry Jun 4
- Tomato Jun 3
- Turtle on a skateboard Jun 2
- Dog hijacks hi-five Jun 1
- Horse unties rope May 31
- Fence jumping Frenchie May 30
© 2024 Castanet.net