238212
234854
Offbeat  

Twins secret conversation

- | Story: 491680

Mom catches adorable footage of twin sisters having a hilarious conversation in their secret language.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive