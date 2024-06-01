237944
236989
Offbeat  

Dog hi-jacks hi-five

Dog hijacks hi-five

- | Story: 489892

Dog hijacks baby's hi-five.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive