235777
236989
Offbeat  

Fence jumping Frenchie

- | Story: 489751

Fence-jumping Frenchie.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive