Grazing cow gives useful directions.
Offbeat
Useful directions
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome50.0%
Hilarious50.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dog walks May 27
- Alpaca imposter May 26
- Making faces May 25
- Yorkie tells a story May 24
- Perfect form! May 23
- Bamboozled May 22
- Hunting in sync May 21
- Mini Dachshund's 1st swim May 20
- Don't be part of the prob... May 19
- Fluffy cute kookaburras May 18
- Sneak attack practice May 17
- Big jump May 16
© 2024 Castanet.net