237259
234510
Offbeat  

Mini Dachshund's 1st swim

- | Story: 488329

The little one's feet are moving and her tail is wagging like a propeller. She looks so cute!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive