232807
Offbeat  

Chilly dog wears his blanket

- | Story: 486017

Chilly Dachshund wears a blanket on the terrace.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive