Little girl is practicing how to pronounce Pinocchio... adorable!
Offbeat
Pronouncing Pinocchio
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Unlikely friends May 3
- Different accents May 2
- Dog meets bumblebee May 1
- Slow biscuits Apr 30
- Helpful Lab Apr 29
- Google car fail Apr 28
- Impressive dance moves Apr 27
- Getting into mom's makeup Apr 26
- Bye bye bin Apr 25
- Smart puppy Apr 24
- Get off my property! Apr 23
- Hilarious head start Apr 22
© 2024 Castanet.net