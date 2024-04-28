Fun couple tries to strike a cool pose in front of the Google car, but it only recorded the first time it drove by!
Offbeat
Google car fail
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Impressive dance moves Apr 27
- Getting into mom's makeup Apr 26
- Bye bye bin Apr 25
- Smart puppy Apr 24
- Get off my property! Apr 23
- Hilarious head start Apr 22
- Making sloth friends Apr 21
- Parrot sings a song Apr 20
- A dizzy walk Apr 19
- Puppy's hard work undone Apr 18
- No personal space Apr 17
- An alligator serenade Apr 16
© 2024 Castanet.net