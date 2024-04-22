233567
234854
Offbeat  

Hilarious head start

- | Story: 483410

Woman with short legs gets an adorable head start in paragliding.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
66.7%
Happy
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
33.3%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive