Man and his new sloth friend are literally attached at the hip!
Offbeat
Making sloth friends
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Parrot sings a song Apr 20
- A dizzy walk Apr 19
- Puppy's hard work undone Apr 18
- No personal space Apr 17
- An alligator serenade Apr 16
- Dog loves pretend haircuts Apr 15
- Coolest snowboarder ever Apr 14
- A birthday punch Apr 13
- Never ending laundry Apr 12
- All at once Apr 11
- Dog teaches baby to bounce Apr 10
- A patriotic pup Apr 9
© 2024 Castanet.net