234740
234236
Offbeat  

Coolest snowboarder ever

- | Story: 482016

This is the cutest video we have ever seen!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Excited
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive