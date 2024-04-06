Chicken uses a crosswalk to cross the road... but the questions still is WHY?! Why did the chicken cross the road?
Offbeat
Chicken uses crosswalk
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- New Oompa Loompa song Apr 5
- Copy cat yoga pose Apr 4
- Dog copies owner Apr 3
- Dog does the chores Apr 2
- Laugh attack Apr 1
- Funny expressions Mar 31
- Childproofing where? Mar 30
- Dad jolts awake Mar 29
- Unlikely cricket player Mar 28
- Birthday tap shoes Mar 27
- Go-to treat shop Mar 26
- Baby opera Mar 25
© 2024 Castanet.net