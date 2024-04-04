232808
234236
Offbeat  

Copy cat yoga pose

- | Story: 480272

Cat copies resting Yogi's pose.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
Excited
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive