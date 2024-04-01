Watch this adorable moment as a baby bursts into uncontrollable laughter when mom’s hair brushes his face!
Offbeat
Laugh attack
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Baby girl makes the most hilarious "suspicious" faces
Must Watch | March 31, 2024
Pet love
Galleries | March 31, 2024
Eddie Vedder: Pearl Jam have 'one or two' good records left
Music | March 31, 2024
Nobody puts baby in a drawer
Must Watch | March 31, 2024
Previous Stories
- Funny expressions Mar 31
- Childproofing where? Mar 30
- Dad jolts awake Mar 29
- Unlikely cricket player Mar 28
- Birthday tap shoes Mar 27
- Go-to treat shop Mar 26
- Baby opera Mar 25
- The food's a hit! Mar 24
- Cat gets some cuddles Mar 23
- The gulp of anxiousness Mar 22
- Dancing with Pluto Mar 21
- Sheep demands more pets Mar 20
© 2024 Castanet.net