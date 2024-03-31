She was like, "Okay, what's going on here?". She's just too cute!
Offbeat
Funny expressions
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Childproofing where? Mar 30
- Dad jolts awake Mar 29
- Unlikely cricket player Mar 28
- Birthday tap shoes Mar 27
- Go-to treat shop Mar 26
- Baby opera Mar 25
- The food's a hit! Mar 24
- Cat gets some cuddles Mar 23
- The gulp of anxiousness Mar 22
- Dancing with Pluto Mar 21
- Sheep demands more pets Mar 20
- Ice cream in one bite Mar 19
© 2024 Castanet.net