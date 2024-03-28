Skillful Labrador is really good at playing cricket.
Offbeat
Unlikely cricket player
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Birthday tap shoes Mar 27
- Go-to treat shop Mar 26
- Baby opera Mar 25
- The food's a hit! Mar 24
- Cat gets some cuddles Mar 23
- The gulp of anxiousness Mar 22
- Dancing with Pluto Mar 21
- Sheep demands more pets Mar 20
- Ice cream in one bite Mar 19
- Sweet kisses Mar 18
- Good morning! Mar 17
- Toothpaste stocking stuffer Mar 16
© 2024 Castanet.net