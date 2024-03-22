232808
231687
Offbeat  

The gulp of anxiousness

- | Story: 478290

Dog is very nervous of the kitty... look at that adorable face!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive