232460
Offbeat  

Little guy steals the show

- | Story: 476966

Ring bearer steals the show at this wedding. Hilarious!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive