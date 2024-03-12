Adorable little dog plays with a ball too big.
Offbeat
Little dog, big ball
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Funny signs
Galleries | March 11, 2024
Clever pup gets into strategic position to get treat from 'sleepy' owner
Must Watch | March 11, 2024
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer takes Best Picture
Showbiz | March 11, 2024
Monday Eats!-March 11, 2024
Galleries | March 11, 2024
Previous Stories
- Hiding the evidence Mar 11
- Adorable morning routine Mar 10
- His time to shine Mar 9
- Dachshund meets his baby Mar 8
- First sip of Pepsi Mar 7
- 1 runner race Mar 6
- Mommy Mommy! Mar 5
- Lucy blocks the view Mar 4
- Supercharged zoomies! Mar 3
- First time trying lollipop Mar 2
- NO visitors! Mar 1
- Sliding on the snow Feb 29
© 2024 Castanet.net