230799
227825
Offbeat  

Baby's got bowling skills

- | Story: 474484

Little girl proves she didn't need dad's help.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive