228884
231518
Offbeat  

Livingroom concert

- | Story: 474279

It's adorable how this little girl knows every word to "What Does the Fox Say"

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive