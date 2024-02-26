228884
227825
Offbeat  

Bird plays with pencil

- | Story: 474110

Cheeky bird plays with pencil.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Convinced
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive